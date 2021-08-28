3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $469,900

Peaceful & desired location on 0.94 acre lot! Inside features include a large open floor plan, newer permitted master suite addition, updated bathroom, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, natural gas range & furnace, newer interior paint, new heating and cooling, & a large finished basement not included in sqft with possible 4th & 5th bedroom. Outside you will find a flat usable piece of property surrounded by Filbert trees, new roof, tons of parking, covered back patio, & a detached 2 car garage.