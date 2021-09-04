3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $465,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful 1431 Sq. Ft. Home in a secluded and dead end private driveway. This ooportunity will not last long!!! 7.37 Acres overall and partial fencing throughout. 2015 manufactured that has been very well maintained. It also boasts and Hot Tub on the back deck with a built in Patio Cover. Showings will reqire a 24 hours prior to showing. Tenants are month to month and are wanting to stick around, but are also prepared to move out within 90 days of an accepted offer.