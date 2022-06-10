 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $455,000

Beautiful home featuring 3 bed, 2 baths upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs. Vinyl flooring on main floor, carpeting upstairs. Gas fireplace. Open floor plan, quartz counter tops and SS appliances (included). Upstairs master bed and bath with walk-in closet. 2 nice size bedrooms. Carpeted stairs. Back patio covered by Pavilion, perfect for bbq's. Fenced nice size back yard. Cemented dog run included. Beautiful view of the river and butte and backed up to the Riverview Park! 2 car garage.

