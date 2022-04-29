 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $439,900

Pride of ownership could be seen throughout this beautifully maintained home in highly desirable neighborhood w/Canal Frontage & near Santiam River & Cheadle Lake Recreation Area. This home has 3 bed/2.5 baths, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops in Kitchen & Baths, Large Master suite w/custom French Doors leading out to large deck overlooking backyard & canal. Exterior features include a landscaped front yard w/underground sprinkler, stamped concrete, Trex deck & water features for peace & tranquility.

