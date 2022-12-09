PLEASE TEXT AGENT FOR ACCESS CODE!! BOM NO FAULT OF PROPERTY. So many upgrades throughout this beautifully kept & move in ready home, residing in a highly desirable cul-de-sac. Canal frontage w/ direct access. Easy access to recreation areas & trails. Upgrades include added sink & storage in garage, ceiling fans, matching blinds throughout, central AC, covered back porch, deck, raised garden beds, shed, firepit and much more. Relax in the private and tranquil backyard overlooking canal.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The house — which nobody actually owns — is near a local park.
Photos: It was a cold one, but at least one parade entry was guaranteed warmth — at least as long as the generator held out.
The statewide ballot measure goes into effect Dec. 8. Local sheriffs and chiefs of police say they're not ready.
A shift in the NFL schedule has led to a time change for the Las Vegas Bowl. No. 17 Oregon State (9-3) will play Florida (6-6) at 11:30 a.m. S…
Oregon State will play Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, it was announced on Sunday.
Police have arrested an Albany woman for allegedly assaulting someone with a weapon.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.
A Lebanon-based battery parts manufacturer is named in the first round of funding under the more than $7 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
The family was searching for a Christmas tree.
A tiny home village is coming to Albany. But the site has a date with the bulldozer first.