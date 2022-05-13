3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $430,000

Don’t miss out on this great home! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1930 sqft house sits on 0.15 of an acre with a fenced backyard, patio, firepit, & UG sprinklers in the front and backyard. Lots of storage with a closet under the stairs, cabinets in the utility room and a workshop room in the garage. Master suite includes a walk in closet and a tub/shower combo. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, a microhood & a walk in pantry. The upstairs has a family room, bedroom & a half bathroom.