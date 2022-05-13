 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $430,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $430,000

Don’t miss out on this great home! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1930 sqft house sits on 0.15 of an acre with a fenced backyard, patio, firepit, & UG sprinklers in the front and backyard. Lots of storage with a closet under the stairs, cabinets in the utility room and a workshop room in the garage. Master suite includes a walk in closet and a tub/shower combo. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, a microhood & a walk in pantry. The upstairs has a family room, bedroom & a half bathroom.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News