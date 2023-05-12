Step into your dream home, currently under construction & eagerly awaiting its completion at the end of May! This brand-new build boasts a modern design w/ beautiful finishes throughout, including sleek stainless steel appliances that glisten under the ambient lighting. You are immediately welcomed by the spacious open floor plan & spacious deck that is perfect for entertaining guests. Nice large windows, plush carpet & vinyl flooring throughout! Call TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portland woman and a teenage boy are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Albany on Sunday, May 7.
In the past year, the city's library director has received five requests to remove material from the shelves.
The award-winning concert series River Rhythms puts Albany zero degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon this year.
Turns out, there's a lot of degrees of separation. Too many to count.
It only took a few ride-alongs for Gina Bell to realize she was interested in a career in law enforcement. She was working as a personal train…