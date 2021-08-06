 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $425,000

Don't miss this newer manufactured home with a SHOP on 2.98 acres!!! This home features an open floor plan with a large living & dining area open to the kitchen w/ an island that's perfect for entertaining. You'll love the master ensuite with a large walk-in shower & walk-in closet. This home also has laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy the spacious fully fenced backyard with a 30x36 shop, shed and garden area with plenty of room for RV parking & new septic system! Don't miss out on this GREAT opportunity!

