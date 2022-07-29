 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $419,900

Beautiful Newer home in Quiet Cul-de-sac close to Riverview Park and South Santiam River. Roomy Open floor plan w/ Gorgeous kitchen that features Granite countertops and Energy Efficient SS appliances! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on the Main level and Fully Fenced back yard! Cozy up in Front of the Gas Fireplace on those cooler evenings! Upstairs Primary Suite features large en suite and walk in closet! Convenient 2nd level laundry! Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this Gorgeous Community!

