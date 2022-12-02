 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $415,990

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $415,990

WELCOME to CHEADLE LAKE ESTATES. This is proposed construction. Note: Proposed price range for homes in this development $379,990 - $415,990 is subject to change due to infrastructure, materials & labor costs, plan & included feature modifications. Specific published Seller List/Purchase Price (within this proposed range) & the publish date will be determined by builder.Fowler Homes is offering 28 homes from 1200-1700 sq ft. RV pads & Covered Back patio available. Wood Fenced rear yards incl

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News