3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $410,000

Price Reduction!!! A house you will want to see for yourself! Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood! 2 car garage, Property has a fully fenced back yard and sit along the canal, perfect for entertaing or relaxing while listening to the wind in the trees. Enjoy fresh food from your fenced raised garden beds, already installed with irrigation. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. 7 min walk to cheadle lake and and north shore trail, 3 min by car! Seller says bring offers!