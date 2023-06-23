The separate main suite offers you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. Kitchen with granite counters with Beech Cabinets. Gas Self-cleaning Range with stainless steel microwave and dishwasher included. Landscaping with sprinklers front and backyard included. Home is under construction, pictures of similar home. Completion of home November/December Summer Savings $15,000 incentive on this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $409,990
