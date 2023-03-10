MOVE-IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION by an experienced builder! $10K TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS or RATE BUY DOWN. This gorgeous 3BR 2.5BA, 2-story home features luxurious quartz counter tops, SS appliances, indoor util rm, & primary suite w/ double vanity, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, vaulted ceilings. Laminate flooring ground flr, carpet upstairs. Room to add a shop! View of park & seasonal creek from upstairs & creek access from bkyd. Half mi to River Park/ S. Santiam River! 1-yr Builder warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It felt like they left us in the dust and gave up on restaurants.”
In Albany, more people may be without housing than ever before.
DJ Uiagalelei made a strong first impression Tuesday as the Oregon State football team held its first spring practice.
Albany residents may have noticed a white truck patrolling their city parks. Yes, the vehicle says Albany Police Department. No, this isn’t a …
Two days a week, this donut- and pretzel-making food truck "pops up" in Albany and attracts a long line.