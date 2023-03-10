MOVE-IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION by an experienced builder! $10K TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS or RATE BUY DOWN. This gorgeous 3BR 2.5BA, 2-story home features luxurious quartz counter tops, SS appliances, indoor util rm, & primary suite w/ double vanity, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, vaulted ceilings. Laminate flooring ground flr, carpet upstairs. Room to add a shop! View of park & seasonal creek from upstairs & creek access from bkyd. Half mi to River Park/ S. Santiam River! 1-yr Builder warranty.