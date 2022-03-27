Accepted Offer with Contingencies. AFFORDABLE COUNTRY LIVING! Solid home on 2.5 acres with 24x24 barn/shop w/12x24 lean to, 12x48 AG building & fenced pasture ready for your mini farm! New roof & ext. paint in 2019. Split floor plan w/primary bedroom, walk incloset & bath on one side of home & 2 updated bedrooms & hall bath on the other side. Pellet stove & FA furnace, skylight. Fenced pasture, Lacomb irrigation available. Privacy is yours as home sits back on long driveway from a dead end road. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $397,500
