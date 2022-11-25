Back on the market at no fault of home! Motivated seller! Incredibly well-kept & tastefully improved home on almost 1/4 acre! 3 bed/2 bath, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings & second living area. Primary suite features large bath w/ tiled walk-in shower and soaking tub. Detached 2-car garage, gorgeous front deck adorned with exposed beams and chandelier lighting, back raised patio above fire pit and paver stone sitting area. Truly a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Oregon State Board of Nursing placed an Albany nurse’s license on probation for two years after he was reportedly terminated for on-the-jo…
Highway 34 was closed 1 mile east of Corvallis at Electric Road on Monday morning, Nov. 21 due to a crash, an Oregon Department of Transportat…
Wednesday, Nov. 23, is the last day to get something cleaned. After Thanksgiving, it will be pick-up only.
Linn County Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Albany man on suspicion of an assault with a weapon.
The plaintiffs contend the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process.
He's not your typical police dog.
During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed "signs of criminal activity" and requested consent to search the vehicle.
Walking down the row of kennels at Heartland Humane Shelter and Care, visitors may notice a theme: There seems to be quite a few dogs that loo…
After working at a law firm for a bit after graduation, she decided her time would be better spent pursuing her real passion.
The Albany Riverfront Quilters hope to attract a few new faces.