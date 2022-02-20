 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $392,000

Welcome home to country living oasis. This well manicured property is fully fenced and gated for your animals and potential exercise path. With a nicely sized barn/shop set up for your toys, animals or both. Full exterior paint with a large covered patio provides great outdoor living and an amazingly relaxing setting. Step into the home and see a fully updated turn key residence. Kitchen has all new cabinets, flooring and appliances. New interior paint, carpet and vinyl flooring throughout home.

