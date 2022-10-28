 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $390,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. PRICE REDUCTION & $10k toward buyer’s closing/buy down w/ full offer. Incredibly well-kept & tastefully improved home on almost 1/4 acre! 3 bed/2 bath, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings & second living area. Primary suite features large bath w/ tiled walk-in shower and soaking tub. Detached 2-car garage, gorgeous front deck adorned with exposed beams and chandelier lighting, back raised patio above fire pit and paver stone sitting area. Truly a must see! Quick access to shopping, Hwy 34, I5, and schools.

