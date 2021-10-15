3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $389,000

Beautiful like new 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with open concept floor plan, Large bonus room upstairs perfect for a playroom, den or office. Vaulted ceilings, master on main level with large walk in closet. Granite countertops, SS appliances. Fenced back yard with large patio and gazebo for entertaining. Great location close to Riverview elementary school, the Santiam river with walking paths, and town. OPEN HOUSE Friday 10/15 from 5-7pm