3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $385,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Newer 1,516 sqft home tucked away on 0.14 acre lot! The beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a den that could be used as an additional bedroom, vaulted ceilings, large pantry, granite countertops, dual bathroom sinks in suite, lots of storage space & large back patio great for entertaining. Built in 2019 this home is practically new!