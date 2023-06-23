This home features Granite kitchen counters with Heartwood painted cabinets. SS appliances included gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Stand up shower for the Main bedroom. Lap siding and fully landscaped front and back yard with sprinklers. Under construction complete winter 2023, pics are of like home. $10,000 Summer Savings Incentive
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $379,990
