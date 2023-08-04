Accepted Offer with Contingencies. MOVE-IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION by an experienced builder! $10K TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS/RATE BUY DOWN. This exquisite 3BR 2.5BA, 2-story home showcases opulent quartz countertops, SS appliances, indoor util rm near BRS, & luxurious primary suite w/ double vanity, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, vaulted ceilings. Laminate flooring ground flr, carpet upstairs. Room to add a shop! View of park & seasonal creek from upstairs & creek access from bkyd. 1/2 mi to River Park/ S. Santiam River! 1-yr Builder warranty.