3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $369,900

Fabulous 2019 built home features a light & bright vaulted & open living space. Create delicious meals in your beautiful kitchen w/tons of cabinets, granite countertops & spacious dining area. Host family & friends in your fenced yard w/ room to tinker. Excellent craftsmanship is showcased throughout this beautiful home. Master suite w/ walk-in closet & private bathroom. Utility room, large linen closet, spacious bedrooms & two car garage. Minutes from I -5 this home is a must see!