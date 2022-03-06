3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Immaculate home in Lebanon on it's own land .16 of an acre and a double lot. Large 24x24 two car garage, beautiful newer covered patio and nice sized yard. Enjoy the spacious open floorplan with a huge kitchen island, large master suite with massive walk-in shower and large master closet. For those hot days enjoy this Air Conditioned home. Also included is a perfect spot for an RV, along with multiple spots for off street parking. HOA is only $20.00 per month.