 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Immaculate home in Lebanon on it's own land .16 of an acre and a double lot. Large 24x24 two car garage, beautiful newer covered patio and nice sized yard. Enjoy the spacious open floorplan with a huge kitchen island, large master suite with massive walk-in shower and large master closet. For those hot days enjoy this Air Conditioned home. Also included is a perfect spot for an RV, along with multiple spots for off street parking. HOA is only $20.00 per month.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News