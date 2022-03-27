3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $349,900

Come check out this gorgeously remodeled home! This beautiful property features modern updates with historic charm, new roof, windows, vinyl flooring, complete kitchen and so much more! The home features an abundance of natural light, a large front porch and cozy window bench. Don't miss the two car pull through garage with a private driveway in the back and a huge backyard for all of your hosting and bbq needs! OH: Fri: 4-6 Sat 12-2 & Sun: 1-3