 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $349,900

Come check out this gorgeously remodeled home! This beautiful property features modern updates with historic charm, new roof, windows, vinyl flooring, complete kitchen and so much more! The home features an abundance of natural light, a large front porch and cozy window bench. Don't miss the two car pull through garage with a private driveway in the back and a huge backyard for all of your hosting and bbq needs! OH: Fri: 4-6 Sat 12-2 & Sun: 1-3

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News