+/- 1300 sq. ft. Golden West “Dream 48” on its own .22 acre city lot. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, VERY OPEN floor plan. New range and refrigerator included. Not to be missed!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $346,500
