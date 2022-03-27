 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $345,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Desired 3 bed, 2 bath, home on good size lot in great Lebanon location! Features Bamboo Flooring, 2 car garage, covered back patio, area for gardening in fenced backyard, room for RV. Storage Shed & Garden Shed included. Close to Christopher Columbus Park.

