3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $340,000

Beautiful home in nice Lebanon neighborhood. This 3/bed 2/ba home has a very functional layout featuring plenty of grab bars, a Murphy bed in the guest room, electric/gas furnace, and energy star water heater. Tasteful exterior upgrades include pergola, covered back patio, extensive custom concrete work, water catchment system, 2 sheds (one with electricity and insulation). Low maintenance xeriscape landscaping. Do some interior updating to make this your dream home! PRICED TO SELL!