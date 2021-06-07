3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $339,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 1 story home with an awesome fenced backyard. Chicken coop, large garden. Well water and on City Sewer. This home has new gas furnace and heat pump in 2020. New laundry room and plant room 2021 with permits. Gas Fireplace, newer carpet. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and large kitchen. The Living Room is light and bright. New Vinyl Windows in 2020. Lots of flowers in the flower beds. Room for RV. Looking for a large lot in town this is it. View More