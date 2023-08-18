This newly constructed Golden West home is the perfect place for you to call home. An open floor plan, ample kitchen cabinets, beautiful countertops, new appliances, and carpet & vinyl flooring. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own master bath with a garden tub and walk-in shower. The house sits on a spacious 0.22 acre lot with fresh landscaping and a carport for parking. Whether you're looking for a place to call your own or an investment property, this house is sure to check all the boxes!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Complaints have come pouring in — to the city, on social media and to the police. A subcontractor has been fired. Here's what happened.
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion just before seeing flames and smoke coming from the home.
Two owners report sales are down by 60% and even as much as 75%.
They're believed to belong to a woman who disappeared from Oregon City.
“Everything is about whimsy,” says the theme park's creator. How to see it for yourself.