Don't miss this home.... it has it ALL!! Cute 3 bed 1 bath home on .27 acres with a 24x24 shop with 10 foot doors and concrete floor!! Great cozy floor plan with pellet stove in the living room. Kitchen and dining area with lots of cabinets. Newly remodeled bathroom. Interior paint and carpet. Great covered back deck over looking the HUGE fully fenced back yard. Plenty of room for kids, pets, and toys! LOW county taxes!! And property is on private well and septic. New septic just completed.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $329,900
