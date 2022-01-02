3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $325,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Updated home on over an acre in a lovely setting! This home has many features including: a large open floor plan, master bathroom with soaking tub and walk-in shower, ample cupboard storage in the kitchen, wood laminate flooring, a cozy woodstove, and much more. Outside you will find a paved driveway, fully fenced property, two deck landings, new vinyl windows, and mature trees. Come enjoy this country property and make it your own! MF moved twice.