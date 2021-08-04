 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $325,000
Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 2016 built one owner well maintained home in great neighborhood. Open concept living area that opens up to your patio and fully fenced yard makes this home great for entertaining. Great master bedroom and bathroom gives you a nice place to relax from the day. Extra large parking could work with trailer/RV. Nice recent upgrades with brand new flooring and AC. Great opportunity to move in to this low maintenance home and just enjoy.

