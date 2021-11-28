3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $325,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. CHARMING! Lovely home with updates through out. Features include hardwood & vinyl flooring, new interior & exterior paint, remodeled bathroom, large windows with lots of natural light, nice kitchen w/refinished vintage metal cabinets, large living room, workshop/office area, new windows, siding & much more. Extra large fenced backyard w/alley access on 1/4 of an acre lot, fruit trees, shed, covered carport & small covered patio. One of a kind Lebanon property!