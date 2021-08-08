3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $320,000

Attention home buyers, if you are looking for your next home, this could be it! This single family home is located close to several schools, has minimal neighborhood traffic, and a fully fenced yard. It offers a big backyard, garden, good sized bedrooms, air conditioning, 2 car garage, covered back porch, several small sheds, and RV parking! Recent updates include a newly remodeled bathroom. The roof was replaced in 2016, new water heater in 2020.