 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $320,000

Attention home buyers, if you are looking for your next home, this could be it! This single family home is located close to several schools, has minimal neighborhood traffic, and a fully fenced yard. It offers a big backyard, garden, good sized bedrooms, air conditioning, 2 car garage, covered back porch, several small sheds, and RV parking! Recent updates include a newly remodeled bathroom. The roof was replaced in 2016, new water heater in 2020.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning views overlooking Lebanon & the valley from your custom-built home! On 2.3 acres just outside …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News