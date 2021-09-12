 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $315,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Lebanon. This home features a flowing floor plan, plenty of natural light, central AC, spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar & separate laundry room. The fully fenced backyard is ready for entertaining guests including a 1 car garage, workshop & RV parking. The home was fully rebuilt in 2016 and is 5-minute drive from Western University of Health Sciences, Hospital & City Center. Won't last long, call today!

