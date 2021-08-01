Charming little ranch style home just waiting for your touches and personality to make it yours!! Simple floor plan with vaulted ceilings, AC to keep you cool in the summer months, comfortable easy flowing kitchen with tons of natural light, and comfortably sized bedrooms. Lovely patio that opens out to a nice sized fully fenced backyard allowing the opportunity for outdoor living. So many opportunities to turn this house into your dream home. Exterior paint in 2020! Must see!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $315,000
