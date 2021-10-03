Brand new Fleetwood manufactured home. This home features an open living space. The ample sized kitchen has a nice island with a high bar. Master and other bedrooms are separated by the living room. Master has a large walk-in closet & bathroom. Partially fenced with white vinyl fencing. Space for outdoor living. Attached carport and driveway for plenty of off street parking. Close to city services, commuting routes & more.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,900
