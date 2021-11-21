3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Location is prime with this property in Lebanon as it finds itself in a safe, up and coming neighborhood. Best feature is the square footage of 1,778 and the 7,405 sqft lot size . Tons of yard space to transform. Charm is not something you will miss here, with original gorgeous HARDWOOD floors and 1940s hallway arches. Crown moldings added in living room and master bedroom. Huge built-in storage and vanity. Large covered patio carport !