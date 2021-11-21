 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Location is prime with this property in Lebanon as it finds itself in a safe, up and coming neighborhood. Best feature is the square footage of 1,778 and the 7,405 sqft lot size . Tons of yard space to transform. Charm is not something you will miss here, with original gorgeous HARDWOOD floors and 1940s hallway arches. Crown moldings added in living room and master bedroom. Huge built-in storage and vanity. Large covered patio carport !

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News