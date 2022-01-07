Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Remarkable MFG Home. 1300 sqft, 3 bd, 2 bath. Beautifully landscaped front yard. Very nice kitchen with island, large pantry. Gorgeous vinyl plank floors (new in 2020), fenced & private backyard and small shop raised beds. Handicap shower, MB & Ramp. Some handicap advantage. 24x21 Shop/Garage, lots of storage. 9ft ceilings.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $287,500
