3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $280,000

Here is your chance to own a 2019 built manufactured home on it's own land! Still almost brand new! 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 1440 sqft. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, no through traffic! Open concept kitchen and living room combo is perfect for entertaining guests. Separate laundry/mud room. Large master bathroom. Master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms. Complete with a carport to keep those vehicles dry! Come see it today.