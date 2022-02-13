 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $279,000

This unique home is awaiting it's perfect owner! The stucco style makes this home stand out among all the rest. It is located in a central area of town with easy access to Hwy 34 and I5. Newer roof, fenced backyard, detached shop/garage, and alley access. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News