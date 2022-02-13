This unique home is awaiting it's perfect owner! The stucco style makes this home stand out among all the rest. It is located in a central area of town with easy access to Hwy 34 and I5. Newer roof, fenced backyard, detached shop/garage, and alley access. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Sweet Home.
Linn County commissioners voted on Tuesday to sell a former Sweet Home lumber mill to a private buyer for $800,000.
Among the victims is a mother-daughter duo.
A fire at Blue Ox RV Park in Albany displaced four families Monday, Feb. 7, according to a news release from Albany Fire Department.
So far, he's not charged with murder. He claims he found her on the bathroom floor at Fort Hoskins Park in Philomath.
Corvallis city councilors don’t want to see drive-thru windows in mixed use zones, which combine residential and non-residential uses, such as…
A city councilor says the situation is so bad, the police chief may have to start patrolling the streets.
In some ways, Keith Stein stumbled into his legal career.
A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week — and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.
One school board member tried to rescind a January decision to make mask-wearing optional. Here's what happened.