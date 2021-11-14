3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $276,500

Great location! Home is in the country but close to Lebanon and across from the Santiam River. Newer roof and interior and exterior paint and recent updates. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with over 1200 Sq feet. Room for a shop and animals, come make this home yours! Has a shared well and septic system. Manufactured is twice moved. Seller to contribute $5,000 towards buyers closing costs.