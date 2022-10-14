 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000

Easy maintenance living on a quiet cul-de-sac! Great location on the outskirts of town with easy access to hwy 34 & I-5 for quick commute! Solid 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a nice open concept living space, tall ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen dining area combination, & spacious mudroom. Outside features, front door ramp for easy access, large patio & low maintenance yard! End your home search today! $20 HOA fee per month.

