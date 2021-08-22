Nicest home in the unit. All new appliances including: washer/dryer, range, refridge, hot water heater. Also has microwave, DW, new inside paint, new carpet in bedrooms, freezer in shop. Wood fireplace between living & family rooms. Electric forced air heat and AC with heat pump. Vinyl thermal windows and immaculate interior. Gate in fence to common area with play equipment & picnic table. Carport for 2 vehicles back to back. Lawn swing in backyard. HOA fee $145/month. Sold As-Is, seller to do no repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000
