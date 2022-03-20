 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Small but affordable! This cute and cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has vinyl & carpet flooring throughout the home, nice sized yard that is fully fenced, & a separate garage for storage! Enjoy swinging on the front porch or relaxing on the patio over looking your backyard! Don't let this opportunity slip past you! Call TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News