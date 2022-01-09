 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $274,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $274,900

Charming home, located in the heart of downtown Lebanon. You'll enjoy a view of Academy Square, just across the street. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has an open concept and a lot of storage and closet space. A large fenced backyard with storage and a patio. Bring your ideas to make this home your own!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News