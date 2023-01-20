Easy maintenance living on a quiet cul-de-sac! Great location on the outskirts of town with easy access to hwy 34 & I-5 for quick commute! Solid 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a nice open concept living space, tall ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen dining area combination, & spacious mudroom. Outside features, front door ramp for easy access, large patio & low maintenance yard! End your home search today! $20 HOA fee per month.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the span of a day, a curb was painted red in a residential neighborhood, but not at the city's blessing. The suspect faces five years in prison.
Albany-based Coastal Farm & Ranch is set to merge with a regional agriculture supply store, more than doubling the stores overseen by Coas…
Flavors of the South are coming to downtown Albany. And it's from a name you may know.
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had someth…
Rains have only compounded the problem, turning a construction zone already beleaguered by methane cleanup into a wetland.
The earliest he could have expected to be released was 2030.
Friends and family members wanted to make sure the judge knew what a hole Matthew Dreyer created in their lives when he left Alexandria Mulrooney “like a bag of garbage.”
The crimes are alleged to have taken placee between 2011 and 2014.
When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediat…
He's alleged to have stabbed the hand of someone staying in his RV. Here's what the accuser said started it.