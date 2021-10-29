Accepted Offer with Contingencies. WELCOME HOME! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath, 2020 Manuf. home has it all! A contemporary kitchen, that has a big island, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry perfect for the frequent entertainer. The master bedroom features a gorgeous bathroom complete with a soaking tub and a walk in shower, as well as a walk in closet. This backyard is immaculate and perfect for BBQ's on the concrete patio. An insulated double garage completes the package! Don't miss out on this AMAZING opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $230,000
