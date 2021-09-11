 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $225,000

INVESTOR ALERT! Be sure not to miss out on this solid 3 bed, 1 bath home!  The home features a nice open concept floor plan with carpet & laminate flooring throughout, nice size fully fenced landscaped yard & much more! This home is a must visit!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News