INVESTOR ALERT! Be sure not to miss out on this solid 3 bed, 1 bath home! The home features a nice open concept floor plan with carpet & laminate flooring throughout, nice size fully fenced landscaped yard & much more! This home is a must visit!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $225,000
A fatal crash occurred on Friday at 12:20 p.m. on Highway 101 near milepost 182, resulting in one death and a four-car pileup. An Albany man w…
Eight inmates at the Linn County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Three events are set for Saturday in downtown Albany.
A 59-year-old man from Linn County died of COVID-19 on Sept. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, according to Thursday’s report from …
An Albany man was sentenced to almost 19 years in prison for three counts of sex crimes.
Biden to require companies with 100 or more employees to ensure workers are vaccinated or tested weekly
President Joe Biden has unveiled a new “action plan” to confront the COVID-19 surge. It includes vaccine mandates for millions of Americans and lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign.
South Albany wasn’t playing the brand of football it worked to establish all summer.
Two Linn County resident died due to complications from COVID-19 this week. The first was a 59-year-old man, reported on Thursday. The second …
The Oregon Department of Education released a health advisory on Tuesday that schools must follow in order to continue in person instruction.
The city of Corvallis has 118 new acres of property to work with as it deals with housing challenges.