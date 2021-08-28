3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $215,000

1894 SF opportunity awaits your hammer. Property is rough framed in for an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master suite. Property also has a 18x18 bonus room or office. Well water on site with the city sewer across the street. Big .30 acre lot with multifamily possibility. Good West side location with easy access to Hwy 34. SDC for sewer was quoted at $5,500 from the city of Lebanon.