 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $215,000

1894 SF opportunity awaits your hammer. Property is rough framed in for an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master suite. Property also has a 18x18 bonus room or office. Well water on site with the city sewer across the street. Big .30 acre lot with multifamily possibility. Good West side location with easy access to Hwy 34. SDC for sewer was quoted at $5,500 from the city of Lebanon.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany cancels Art & Air
Local

Albany cancels Art & Air

  • Updated

There will be no Northwest Art & Air Festival this weekend, or at all this year, the City of Albany has decided.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News